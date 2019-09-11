Truck rams into two-wheeler, crushes senior citizen to death in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:55 IST

A senior citizen lost his life on Tuesday in a road accident.

The victim, identified as Vasudev Anandram Chijwani (65) was a resident of Kumar Prasanna society, Wanowrie.

According to the police, Chijwani lost his life after a truck rammed into his motorcycle at 2pm at Salunkhe Vihar road, Wanowrie. Chijwani lost control of the bike and his head was crushed under the wheel of the truck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Chijwani was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The truck driver fled the spot and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons by the police.

A case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 20:48 IST