Truck topples during nullah-cleaning work in Thane

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 01:01 IST

A truck, which was collecting silt during the nullah-cleaning at Talaopali in Thane toppled into a drain on Monday. No one was injured.

“The municipal corporation has started cleaning drains in Thane as part of pre-monsoon work. The truck was collecting the silt removed from the nullah, near Moreshwar Kamal society. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled into a nullah,” said an official from regional disaster management cell (RDMC) official from, Thane.

The driver was not injured. “The RDMC team reached the spot with a JCB to remove the truck which from the drain,” added the official.