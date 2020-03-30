Twelve more positive patients, count of positive cases touched 215 in Maharashtra

cities

With twelve more tested positive in the state, the number of the positive patients in the Maharashtra has touched 215.According to the state health department, among the positive patients five are from Pune, three in Mumbai, two in Nagpur and one each in Nashik and Kolhapur.

According to the reports received by the state health department on Monday morning, 12 more patients have tested positive. Two of them are from a slum in Market Yard in Gultekadi Pune. City administration has expressed fear of more people having come in their contact duet to the high density of population in the slum. Two patients tested positive in Nagpur had had come into the contact of a businessman who had tested ositive a few days ago. The Nagpurs businessmen had visited Delhi a few days ago.

A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed Maharashtra to stand together in the challenging times; Saamana the mouthpiece of his party Shiv Sena has attacked prime opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party. The newspaper edited by Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the BJP for not standing by the state government. “The prime opposition party has acting against the national unity and has lost the social sense. When other parties donated one month’s salary of their legislators to the chief minister fund, the BJP has directed its MLAs and MLCs to deposit the salary drawn from the government in party’s relief fund. The party has done partiality even in these challenging times,” the editorial said.

Thackeray on Sunday had said in his address through live stream had said that it is an emergy-like situation now. “The number of cases has started rising and it will rise even further. However, we want this rise to be restricted… This is the phase when multiplication of cases will start…If we stop its spread now, it can be contained and we will win this war. It’s time everyone shoulders responsibilities,” he said. Thackeray also said that there could be a rise in pneumonia cases and that private hospitals need to be more careful

Meanwhile, police continued to take action against the people stepping out of their homes. Police took action against two truck drivers in Seweri and Charkop in Mumbai for carrying migrant workers illegally. Similar action was taken against many vehicles on national highway in Dhule in North Maharashtra for crammed passengers in their vehicles illegally.

Though the state government decided to shift the vegetable market at Dadar to nearby grounds, the state administration received complaints about the violation of the social distancing norms their. “People had flocked to at the markets set up at Somaiya Ground in Sion and Backbay Ground in Bandra in morning. Police have now directed the traders to follow the norms and make customers to form queues by maintaining adequate distance. After our restrictions on the inflow of the vehicles at the APMC market in Vashi, less than 100 truckloads of vegetable and fruits were allowed on Monday,” said an official from the state control room at Mantralaya.

Maharashtra government has opned more than 160 centres to provide the meal thalis under Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme at Rs 5 to homeless and the migrant workers who have stranded in state due to the lockdown.