Twenty fall ill after eating at wedding reception in Mumbai

Twenty people took ill after consuming food at a wedding reception in Kherwadi, Bandra (East) on Sunday.

While all the 20 guests were rushed to the civic-run VN Desai hospital post-midnight, 11 of them, including three children, had to be admitted. Doctors at the hospital said all the patients are in stable condition now.

A senior police officer from Kherwadi police station told HT that there is no complaint filed yet.

“The caterers are the groom’s friends, so they didn’t want to file a complaint,” another official added.

Rajshree Jadhav, the medical superintendent of the hospital, said that all the patients admitted will be discharged soon.

“It does look like a case of food poisoning,” she added.

A relative of the groom said that around 700 people had attended the reception. One of the guests, who fell after consuming the food at the function, said that around 1am, some of them began to feel uneasy and started vomiting.

One of the relatives of the groom, said, “We had chicken rolls, a chicken gravy, naan and roti around 10:30. By 1am, I started to vomit and also suffered from diarrhoea,” she said.

Another relative of the groom, who was visiting the city from Aurangabad, said her 12-year-old daughter and 11-year old son too started feeling uneasy and began to vomit after the dinner.

“We had our return tickets booked for Monday. But my children are unwell and are not in the condition to travel right now,” the relative added.

Read more: 11-year-old is 4th victim of food poisoning at Khalapur

An official from the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) visited the hospital to investigate the case.

“We could not collect the food samples, as we learnt about the incident only this morning,” the FDA official said.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 00:46 IST