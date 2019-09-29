14 more rain-related deaths in UP in 24 hours, flood alert in 28 districts

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:21 IST

Large parts of Uttar Pradesh received rain for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday, aggravating the problems of the masses. According to the office of the state relief commissioner, the death toll due to rain-related incidents over the past three days is 93. Out of this, 14 deaths and injuries to six people were reported in the last 24 hours, said officials on Sunday evening.

As per the information available on the Flood Management and Information System Centre (FMISC) website, UP received an average of 50mm rain in the past 24 hours. Data showed that districts in the eastern part received more rain than those in the western region.

The incessant rain has also led to increase in water level in many rivers of the state.

Considering the rising water level, the FMISC has issued flood warning to 28 districts, including Ghazipur, Ballia, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar and Basti. Most of these districts are in eastern UP. The relief department has also cautioned the administrations of these districts to gear up for a “flood-like situation”.

Water level in two rivers, including Ganga, has crossed the severe mark, while five others are flowing above the normal mark. “The Ganga is flowing above the severe mark in Ghazipur and Ballia districts, while the Kuano has crossed the severe mark in Gonda district,” said state relief commissioner GS Priyadarshi.

“Besides, Gomti, Sai, Sharda, Ghaghara and Gandak rivers are also flowing above the normal level in several places along their path,” he said.

Priyadarshi said his department was coordinating with the district administrations to set up relief camps for flood-affected people. “Attempts are being made to ensure supply of food, medicine and clean water in flooded areas,” he said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 18:06 IST