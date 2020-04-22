Two affected pockets declared in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:27 IST

Having sealed Kachi Colony in Dhanas and a part of Sector 30B couple of days ago after Covid-19 cases were reported from these two areas, the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday declared them as “affected pockets”.

Around 1,700 families are living in these two pockets – around 1,100 in Dhanas and 590 in Sector 30B — where a total of five positive cases have been reported in the past one week.

The development comes when no fresh case was reported in Chandigarh for the second consecutive day, keeping the count at 27, out of which 14 people have recovered.

After the Union health ministry declared Chandigarh a hotspot (red zone) on April 15, the administration had notified the entire city as a containment zone on April 18.

SEALED: SINGLE ENTRY, EXIT

The affected pockets have been sealed with single entry and exit points. All movement of persons living inside the pockets has been strictly prohibited.

Only authorised persons and vehicles dealing in emergency and essential services are being allowed.

Such persons have to wear masks, hairnet, gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE) and carry their passes and valid ID cards. Necessary barricading of the affected pocket has been done by the police.

SANITISATION, HOME DELIVERY

The delivery of essential commodities is being ensured at the doorsteps in the affected pockets. Essential goods, such as milk, grocery, medicines, vegetables, gas cylinders and animal fodder, are being distributed by the municipal corporation and director of food and civil supplies, said the order.

The whole area is being sanitised. All the essential items are being provided by vehicles that are fully sanitised before entering and after exiting the affected pocket.

DOOR-TO-DOOR SCREENING

Multiple teams have been formed to conduct door-to-door screening of every person residing in the affected pocket and the work has begun.

All those on duty are being provided with PPE and other required devices for screening or thermal scanning.

The director of health services, UT, has been directed to deploy several ambulances for ferrying the health teams for screening from hospital to the affected pocket and dropping them back, according to the order.

Solid waste is to be collected from all houses and public places in the areas and disposed of according to norms laid down by the health department.

The last case in the city was reported on April 20, when an 82-year-old woman from Sector 18 tested positive. Her 14 family members, including two sons, were sampled at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and have tested negative, the UT’s Covid-19 bulletin stated on Wednesday.

Dr G Dewan, director of health services, said door-to-door survey is going on in various parts of the city and 9.5 lakh people have been screened so far.

WHAT IT MEANS

Affected pockets sealed with single entry/exit point

All movement of persons living inside strictly restricted

Health teams carrying out door-to-door screening

Home delivery of essential commodities

Only authorised persons and vehicles allowed with full protective gear

Sanitisation of the areas and vehicles entering and exiting them