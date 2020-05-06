e-paper
Two arrested for assaulting cop in Vashi

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman on Monday when they were asked to shut their shop which provides money transfer services.

According to the police, they found a huge crowd outside the shop at Sector 21 in Vashi.

“When a police constable on patrolling duty told the duo to shut the shop as people were not following social distancing and that they did not have a permit to keep shop open, they started arguing with the policeman. They hurled verbal abuses at the constable and the woman attacked him,” said an officer from the APMC police station.

The accused identified as Khusbu Giri, 27, and Jitendra Giri, 32, were arrested. They were booked under sections of Indian Penal Code for violating orders and attacking an on-duty policeman along with other sections of Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

