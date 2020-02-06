e-paper
Home / Cities / Two arrested for cheating 21 jobless youth of ₹6.5 lakh

Two arrested for cheating 21 jobless youth of ₹6.5 lakh

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:37 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

The economic offences wing of Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested two people from Punjab for allegedly cheating unemployed people with promises of jobs abroad.

At least 21 people have filed complaints with the police against the accused.

The duo has been identified as Navneet Sukhpal Singh alias Narendra, 32, from Amritsar, and Happy Nishan Singh alias Hira, 25, a resident Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, originally from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

They were arrested on Monday.

The police had arrested Manjit Singh, 26, in the case in August 2018.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pravin Patil said, “The case dates back to 2018, when the arrested accused launched a company Yash Technology in Kharghar. They advertised jobs in Russia, Thailand and other foreign places to unskilled workers.”

“People applied for various jobs including that of welder, electrician, painter among others. The accused collected money from them as a fee for services. Three months later, they shut their office and fled in August 2018.”

Patil said, “We have received complaints from 21 people, who have collectively lost ₹6.5 lakh in the job fraud. The accused collected small amounts from a lot of jobseekers. There are more victims who have been cheated. Our team is investigating to find out details of the job racket.”

The duo has been remanded in police custody till February 10.

