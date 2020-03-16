Two arrested in Ludhiana for driving vehicles sans number plates

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:30 IST

Not getting a registration number plate installed on one's vehicle can land one in serious trouble as police have started lodging FIRs against offenders. In the past two days, police have arrested two persons for the offence and FIRs have been lodged against them.

Earlier, the police used to only impound the vehicles and issue challans.

In one case, the Sarabha Nagar police arrested a motorcyclist near Pushp Vihar on the Canal Road during a special checking on Monday. ASI Gian Singh said the accused was coming from the South City side when the police stopped him.

An FIR was lodged against accused Jaspreet Singh of Pamaal village, under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

In another case, the Division number 8 police arrested a scooterist from near the Rose Garden on Sunday for not having the registration number written on the vehicle’s number plate. The cops also impounded the two-wheeler.

SHO Jarnail Singh said a case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered against the accused, identified as Vishal of Ladiyan Khurd, who was later released on bail.

“Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has already banned making designs, graphics and pasting stickers on number plates of vehicles as registration number does not become clearly visible. Miscreants used to resort to these practices for their benefit,” Singh said.

The police chief has ordered the shopkeepers to check registration certificates (RCs) of the vehicles before making number plates.