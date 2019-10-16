Two Bhim Army leaders charged with sedition sent to jail

cities

MEERUT Two Bhim Army leaders, who were charged with sedition, surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate’s (CJM) court in Saharanpur on Wednesday and were sent to jail.

The duo alleged that the state and central governments were targeting Bhim Army leaders and working on an agenda to finish the organisation.

Bhim Army national vice-president Manjeet Singh Nautiyal was charged with sedition three months ago for allegedly advising his clansmen to carry weapons while going to participate in a rally in Delhi to protest demolition of Sant Ravidas temple in Tuglaqabad area of Delhi.

He allegedly posted a provocative post on social media, suggesting that they won’t be afraid to unleash violence, if needed.

The police registered a case against him in Behat police station of Saharanpur, and since then he was at large.

Similarly, Bhim Army’s national general secretary Kamal Singh Walia was charged with sedition for allegedly inciting violence during a protest in Ghunna village last month, after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was damaged.

“Both leaders moved their application for anticipatory bail, which the court rejected and thereafter they surrendered before the CJM’s court on Wednesday,” said Neetu Gautam, Bhim Army worker and former district president of Shamli.

In a statement issued before the arrest, Walia warned that Dalits would not remain mute spectators to atrocities and fight for justice.

