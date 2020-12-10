e-paper
Home / Cities / Two booked for attacking BJP work in Panchkula

Two booked for attacking BJP work in Panchkula

Victim Jaswant Singh alleged the men warned him against supporting the BJP

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 01:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Police have booked two men for allegedly attacking a BJP worker in Saketri village on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh and Amandeep Singh.

The victim, Jaswant Singh, of Saketri village, told the police that he was home around 10pm on Monday, when somebody knocked on his door. When he answered the door, he saw Amandeep, Kuldeep and some other men carrying sharp-edged weapons. “When I questioned them, they warned me against supporting the BJP and attacked me,” he alleged.

On his complaint, the duo was booked under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention), 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Devi Complex police station. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

