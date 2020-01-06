Two booked for hacking 68-year-old man to death

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:10 IST

Two persons have been booked for murder after their 68-year-old relative, whom they had allegedly beaten up with bricks, succumbed to injuries at PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said on Monday.

The victim is Mirchia Ram of Chandu, who was attacked by his brother and nephew at Chandu village near Khanauri town, around 55km from Sangrur, on January 3.

The first information report (FIR) mentions that the victim was attacked by Manga Rama and his son Gurnam Singh over a property dispute.

The victim was initially taken to a Moonak hospital, from where he was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. He died on Sunday.

Dharam Singh, 43, son of the victim, claimed that the accused had come to their house around 7pm on the day of the incident and started abusing them. “They asked us to vacate the disputed plot where some bricks were stored,” he told the police.

“Though I assured them that bricks will be removed by the next day, Gurnam hit my father in his head and fled from the spot,” Dharam stated in the FIR.

The accused, who are yet to be arrested, have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Khanauri police station.

“We have launched an investigation and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused,” said Khanauri station house office (SHO) Kartar Singh.