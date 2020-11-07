e-paper
Home / Cities / Two brothers arrested for illegally selling liquor at dhaba in Pinjore

Two brothers arrested for illegally selling liquor at dhaba in Pinjore

According to police, Keshar Singh admitted to selling the liquor for the past six months.

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Two brothers were arrested on Saturday for illegally selling liquor at their dhaba located on the Pinjore-Baddi road.

As many as 657 bottles of liquor, 576 of countrymade liquor and seven of beer were recovered following a raid conducted by the police and flying squad of the Haryana chief minister.

The brothers were identified as Keshar Singh and Gurbhim, residents of Kiratpur village, Pinjore.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off that “Gill Family Dhaba” was illegally selling liquor, causing many truck drivers and travellers to stop there.

According to police, Keshar Singh admitted to selling the liquor for the past six months.

Following this, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 61-01-14 of the Excise Act was registered at the Pinjore police station on Saturday.

