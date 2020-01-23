Two cabs snatched in Greater Noida; one arrested after encounter

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:07 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a cab. The suspect was arrested after an encounter with the police near Sigma roundabout in Greater Noida.

The suspect, Sachin, a resident of Khurja, along with five accomplices had allegedly snatched a Maruti Swift Dzire car from a cab driver Wednesday night.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP Greater Noida Zone, said the complainant, Jogender Kumar, is a native of Jhansi. Kumar said at 11pm on Wednesday, the driver of the car was waiting for a passenger in the car near Pari Chowk. “Two men— Sachin and his accomplice— approached the driver and asked to go to Delhi, without booking the cab online. The driver agreed and left the spot with them, thinking they were commuters,” he said.

DCP said the car had moved a few kilometres when four men stopped the car at gunpoint. “It appears the two persons sitting inside the car had shared the information with their accomplices. The criminals forced the victim to take the passenger seat. One of the criminals took the driving seat and snatched his cash, valuables, car and dumped him near Gautam Buddha University,” he said.

Sector Beta 2 police had registered a case of robbery under Section 392 of IPC in the matter. Singh said at 8pm on Thursday, police received information about the movement of two cab snatchers near Sirsa roundabout. “A police team reached the spot and signalled them to stop for checking. The suspects opened fire at the team and tried to speed away. Police also opened fire in which Sachin was injured in his right leg,” he said. Police have recovered a countrymade gun and stolen car from his possession. The second suspect who was with him managed to escape in the darkness, the police added.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, four men carjacked another cab driver in Bisrakh in Greater Noida West on Wednesday night. The victim was dumped near Gaur City in Greater Noida West. The victim, Akash Rana, drives his WagonR attached with cab aggregator.

Rana said he received a booking at 10.30 pm from Anand Vihar Metro station for Greater Noida. “I reached the pick-up point but the person just cancelled the booking. Four criminals got into the cab and said they would pay ₹500 in cash and prefer to go without booking. I agreed and started the ride. On the way, the suspect held me at gunpoint and snatched the vehicle,” he said.

Muneesh Chauhan, SHO at Bisrakh police station, said that a case has been registered under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC. “We have launched a search to arrest the criminals,” he said.