Two cases of robbery at Khadki, Yerawada

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:15 IST

PUNE Two cases of robbery were reported in Khadki and Yerawada in the early hours of Tuesday. In both cases, the modus operandi was similar, according to the police.

In the first case, a private company employee was robbed on his way to Hinjewadi from the Pune airport in an Ola cab.

Around 2:45 am on Tuesday, four men - all suspected to be in the early 20s - stopped an Ola cab that was hired by Sushant Sahay, 30, from Pune airport to travel to Marunji village in Hinjewadi. The four arrived in a Chevrolet Tavera and cut the car in its tracks. Sahay and the cab driver were threatened by the four with sickles at Arju road in Khadki.

“One of them was slapped across the face as per the complaint. On the spot, there is no CCTV coverage. We have formed multiple teams to work on the case,” said assistant police inspector PS Devkar, Khadki police station, who is investigating the case.

While Sahay lost two phones, Rs 20,000, and his luggage, the cab driver lost Rs 1,200 cash and tablet provided by Ola. The collective worth of the robbed items is estimated to be around Rs 69,200, according to the police.

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 34 (Common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Khadki police station.

In the second case, three students driving a Jaguar car were robbed by four men at Yerawada.

Gopikrushna Pandya, 21, a resident of Bavdhan, was stopped short in his track as he was driving his Jaguar car along with two of his friends. They were returning from Vimannagar after having dinner when a Tavera cut them on the road connecting Sadalbaba chowk and Sangamwadi.

Three men got out of the car and pulled out the three men from inside the Jaguar. The three fled after taking the wallet with at least Rs 15,000 from Pandya along with three phones collectively worth Rs 38,000. The total robbery is estimated to be worth around Rs 53,000.

The three victims followed the robbers for some distance, noted down the car registration number, and submitted it to the police.

A case under Section 392 and 34 of IPC was registered at Yerawada police station. Police sub-inspector Mangesh Bhange is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:15 IST