Two coaches of Vashi-bound train derail, trans-harbour services hit

A Vashi-bound local train on the trans-harbour line derailed between Thane and Airoli, around 6.55pm on Sunday. All services on the line were suspended till the time of going to press, and nobody was injured in the incident.

Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, Central Railway (CR), said, “Two coaches of a Vashi-bound train derailed. We are yet to assess the reason behind it. No injuries have been reported, but up and down services on the line have been suspended. Restoration work of re-railing the coaches is going on.”

“It was a holiday so not many passengers were affected despite it being peak hours,” Jain said.

To help stranded commuters, CR was making regular announcements and also refunding ticket money so passengers could use the same to travel on the harbour line. Two Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses left from Vashi station to Thane via Airoli to help stranded passengers. A team of ticket checkers and other railway officials were also sent to the site, and all commuters were evacuated safely.

Adesh Raj, 34 a Thane resident who boarded the Vashi-bound train, said, “I was on my way to meet a friend who was waiting for me at Juinagar. Minutes after leaving Thane station, the train stopped with a thud. After waiting for another over 15 minutes, we were informed that the train got derailed.” Raj said he walked on the tracks till Airoli.

