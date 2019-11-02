Two cops dismissed for accepting kickbacks in land dispute

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:51 IST

PUNE Additional commissioner of police (administration) Sanjay Shinde on Friday issued orders for dismissal of head constable Shailesh Haribhau Jagtap, then posted at Lashkar police station, and constable Parvez Shabbir Jamadar, then posted with anti-dacoity cell, from the police service.

The duo was dismissed on charges of allegedly accepting kickbacks in a Parvati land dispute and also misleading their seniors. Shinde in his order issued stated, “Jagtap and Jamadar are dismissed for violation of service rules and bringing down the credibility of police force.”

The duo had earlier been suspended following a departmental enquiry after a complaint was registered by Nilmani Desai (66), a resident of Pashan, who wanted to sell her plot in Parvati with the help of middlemen Prashant Joshi and Rishikesh Bartake, who assisted her in the sale of land.

The police chargesheet against Jagtap states, “Both of them were present at Desai’s property dated January 26 and February 24, 2018 and participated in the land transaction while on duty in violation of service and disciplinary rules. They took cash from Bartake and bought branded clothes worth ₹68,000 in the name of frontman Amit Karpe.

“The money was paid from the HDFC card of Bartake. The cop was in touch with Bartake and helped him with the land transaction, besides buying expensive clothes from his money. He knew that Bartake is a criminal and has police cases filed against him. Yet, Jagtap kept relations with him for economic gains. This conduct is irresponsible and against the discipline of the police department.”

The charge sheet against Jamadar stated, “You along with Jagtap was present in Desai’s property dated January 26 and February 24, 2018, and used your post for personal economic gains in violation of service rules. You accepted cash from Bartake for helping Desai and was using a bike in the name of frontman Kamlesh Bhati in violation of service rules. You had been appointed in the anti-dacoity cell from January 26, 2018, and February 24, 2018, to trace criminals on record and undetected crimes, but were found with Desai’s daughter Minaxi, Bartake and Jagtap in violation of service rules.”

“It is a false case against us and there is no FIR against us. These allegations were made in an application made against us. This is a major conspiracy against us and we are being targeted and not taken seriously. False evidence was planted against us. Many prominent persons have spoken for us, but still, we have been dismissed and it is an injustice to us,” Jagtap said.

Nilmani said, “The way the cops and others tried to grab my land is ridiculous. If cops indulge in such transactions, it is difficult to obtain justice. Now, police should act against these miscreants.”

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:51 IST