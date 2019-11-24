e-paper
Nov 24, 2019
Two cops suspended for extorting ₹200 from driver

Nov 24, 2019 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Two cops, including a police outpost in-charge and a head constable, were suspended while a station house officer (SHO) Thakurganj was sent to lines on Sunday following allegations of extorting money from a driver.

“We took cognisance of a video that was circulated online. A head constable was seen taking Rs 200. The matter was investigated and it was found that the said head constable, Maninder Yadav took money from a driver. Yadav, along with the police outpost in-charge Vijay Singh, were suspended for the act,” said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.

Detailed investigation will continue. Neeraj Ojha, SHO of Thakurganj (where the incident took place) was also sent to lines, he added. PK Mishra was deputed as the new SHO of the area.

The action was in line with a recent warning to all SHOs of ‘zero tolerance for corruption’. The SSP had issued the advisory to officers in a meeting.

In September, Madiaon police outpost in-charge DS Chauhan and head constable Yogendra Singh were suspended for extorting ₹40 from a tractor driver. The video showing Yogendra taking the money from the driver went viral inviting action by the SSP.

