Home / Chandigarh / Two die as wall collapses on their huts after heavy rain in Rohtak

Two die as wall collapses on their huts after heavy rain in Rohtak

Five members of two families injured after boundary wall of water works complex along which the huts were built gives way at night

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 23-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy died at Palika Colony in Rohtak on Monday night when the boundary wall of the adjoining water works complex collapsed on their huts after heavy rain.
A 23-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy died at Palika Colony in Rohtak on Monday night when the boundary wall of the adjoining water works complex collapsed on their huts after heavy rain.(Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

Rohtak: A 23-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy died at Palika Colony in Rohtak on Monday night when the boundary wall of the adjoining water works complex collapsed on their huts after heavy rain, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Shivani and her neighbour’s son Adarsh Kumar, were sleeping in separate huts when the wall of the public health department’s water works complex collapsed around midnight.

Five other members of the two families were injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

Deputy superintendent of police Mahesh Kumar reached the spot along with a team of the forensic science laboratory.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

