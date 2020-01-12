Two doctors assaulted by father of teen who died at Nair Hospital; cops file case

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:08 IST

Two resident doctors were assaulted by a patient’s father at the civic-run Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital on Saturday. This was the second such incident at the hospital within a week. The police have booked Dattatray Patil, whose 13-year-old son had passed away earlier in the day, for the attack. Resident doctors boycotted the out-patient department (OPD) in protest.

Early on Saturday, the condition of 13-year-old Pawan Dattatray Patil, suffering from congenital anomalies along with meningitis, passed away. “The doctors on duty couldn’t retrieve the child. When they declared the child dead, the father was very aggravated,” said a resident doctor who was present at the scene.

Patil and his family reside in Bhiwandi and had come to BYL Nair Charitable Hospital for Pawan’s treatment.

The resident doctor said Pawan’s family hadn’t slept all night. “When the doctors tried to explain to the father, he abused them. Later, in the heat of the moment, he started hitting the doctors. We tried to stop him, but couldn’t and called for security, who took almost 10 minutes to reach,” said the doctor.

According to Agripada police, the incident occurred at 5.10am at ward number 33 of Nair Hospital. The two resident doctors whom Patil assaulted are Dr Kartik Gajanan Asutkar and Dr Prajwal Chandra Chandrakant, both first-year students.

“One has sustained an injury in his hand, but they have been discharged after examination. They have been given leave for two days,” said Dr Kalyani Dongre, president, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

Based on the doctors’ complaint, the police booked Patil under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Institutions (Prevention of Violence Or Damage or Loss to Property) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests were made on Saturday as Pawan’s final rites were yet to be performed. “The father was shocked after the death, following which he manhandled the duo,” confirmed Sawalaram Agawane, senior police inspector, Agripada police station.

On Saturday afternoon, resident doctors boycotted the OPD service in protest as this was the second attack at the hospital in a week. On January 3, a resident doctor was slapped by a patient’s relative.

Senior doctors helped handle the workload on Saturday. “By the time the residents boycotted their duty, OPD was almost over. Around 40 students came to speak to me. Then later, they also rejoined. All the patients who visited the hospital today have been attended,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, BYL Nair Charitable Hospital.

Acting on MARD’s demands, Nair Hospital provided an additional 10 security guards.

“We have also raised the demand to fix visiting hours and make stringent rules to regulate a pass system,” said Dr Dongre.

MARD has also asked that family members of critical patients receive counselling.