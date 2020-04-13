e-paper
Two fair price shops lose licence

cities Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:49 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Two shopkeepers of fair price shops in Bhiwandi lost their licence on Monday after they were caught misappropriating food grains. An inquiry by the tehsildar found that the shopkeepers were giving only 5kg rice and wheat when they were supposed to give 25kg rice and 10kg wheat per family.

The two shopkeepers were storing the grains for their own use. The officials raided the shops and suspended the licence.

