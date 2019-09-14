Two held for raping woman near Mumbai

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:32 IST

The Narpoli police arrested two men for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. One of the accused is the woman’s brother-in-law.

According to the police, the woman was allegedly gang-raped by her brother-in-law and three other unknown people on Wednesday around 3pm in an isolated spot at Narporli.

The survivor, who works as a domestic help in Bhiwandi was having food, when her brother-in- law forcibly entered her home and tried to assault her. However, the complainant tried escaping towards station, but her brother-in-law chased her and raped her in the bushes, the police said.

“As per the woman’s statement , while her brother-in-law was assaulting her, three other unknown men reached the spot and hit her brother-in-law with a sharp object and then sexually assaulted her. Later, the survivor reached approached the police to lodge a complaint,”an officer from Narpoli police station said.

After probe, they arrested the woman’s brother-in-law from Bhiwandi and one among the three men. The police are on the lookout for the two other accused.

