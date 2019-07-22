Two held for stabbing cousins over trivial issue

New Delhi

A 15-year-old boy was killed and his 16-year-old cousin was seriously injured after they were attacked by two men following a fight that broke out after their shoulders touched in central Delhi’s Amar Puri on Sunday night.

Footage of the incident helped investigators identify and nab the two suspects who had fled the crime scene after stabbing the two boys. The suspects, Mohammad Rizwan alias Raju,28, and his friend, Sehnawaz,25, were arrested from central Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said Rizwan and Sehnawaz were booked for murder and attempt to murder. “The knife was used in the crime and their clothes with blood spots were recovered,” said Randhawa.

A police officer said that around 9 pm, they received a call that two boys have been stabbed in Amar Puri. A team rushed them to a hospital where the younger one was declared brought dead. The injured boy is out of danger.

The police learnt that the cousins were sitting on the stairs at the entry of the building where they lived on rent. Around 9 pm, another resident of the building, Rizwan, came with his friend Sehnawaz. They were entering the house when Sehnawaz’s shoulder allegedly touched the shoulder of the 16-year-old-boy.

“CCTV footage shows a fight broke out. When the 15-year-old boy intervened, Sehnawaz took out a knife and stabbed him in his abdomen. As Sehnawaz started fleeing, the 16-year-old boy tried to overpower him. Sehnawaz stabbed him as well,” the officer added.

The two cousins are from Uttar Pradesh and worked at a purse-manufacturing factory in central Delhi.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 21:46 IST