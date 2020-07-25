e-paper
Two hurt in Navi Mumbai accident

Two hurt in Navi Mumbai accident

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 03:55 IST
Farhan Shaikh
A biker and a pillion rider were injured after a van crashed into their two-wheeler at Sarsode junction along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul on Friday afternoon.

The injured were rushed to DY Patil Hospital. “The condition of the bikers is stable and the two men are conscious. We are in the process of recording their statements. After the inquiry, a case will be registered against the person responsible for the accident,” said senior inspector Rajendra Chavan from Nerul police station.

The driver of the van works in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation but the vehicle was a private one, said the police.

While various spots on Palm Beach Road are considered accident-prone, the Sarsode junction stretch has witnessed several high-speed crashes.

On June 25, a 20-year-old man was killed, while three others suffered injuries after the car they were driving in rammed lost control and crashed into the side wall of Palm Beach Road.

