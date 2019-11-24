e-paper
Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Two killed as car falls into gorge in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh

The accident took place on Saturday night on Nohradhar-Rajgarh road near Kanda Nala when the driver lost control of the vehicle

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Two youth were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night on Nohradhar-Rajgarh road near Kanda Nala when the driver lost control of the vehicle which fell into the gorge. Both the occupants died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek, 25, and Sahil, 21, both residents of Chog Tali village in Rajgarh Tehsil of Sirmaur district.

The mangled vehicle was spotted by local residents on Sunday and police was informed. The bodies were evacuated and sent to Civil Hospital, Rajgarh, where the postmortem is being conducted.

Sirmaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anil Dhaulta confirmed the incident and said investigation is on.

