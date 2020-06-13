e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two killed in separate hit-and-runs in Kurali

Two killed in separate hit-and-runs in Kurali

Police have arrested the accused drivers in both the cases.

cities Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Kurali on Saturday.

The first accident took place near Banmajra village on Kurali-Ropar road after a truck hit motorcycle-borne Jaspreet Singh of the same village. He was on his way home when he got crushed under the truck and died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver, identified as Mukesh Meena. Jaspreet is survived by a married sister. His parents had passed away earlier.

In the second case, Paramjit Singh of Sailba Majri village was walking his friend when an SUV hit him. An injured Paramjit was rushed to PGI, Chandigarh, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Following his death, the villagers protested outside the Majri police station and refused to cremate the body, seeking action against the driver. The deceased’s father, Surinder Singh, alleged that there were two drunk persons in the SUV that hit his son, but the police registered a case only against one of them.

Majri SHO Himmat Singh said, “We have already arrested the accused driver Prince, who is a resident of the same village, under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.”

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In