Two killed in Sirmaur after vehicle skids off snow laden road

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Two persons were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off a snow laden road and plunged down a gorge in Sangrah sub-division in Sirmaur on Tuesday.

The victims are Prem Singh, 45, of Viyog village, Sirmaur, and Bunty, 25, of Chunvi village, Sirmaur. The accident took place on Tuesday morning near Virvana Mor on Haripurdhar-Nahan Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road.

Police found it difficult to retrieve the bodies due to snowfall. Sirmaur superintendent of police Ajay Krishan Sharma confirmed the incident.

