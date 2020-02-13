Two men arrested in two stabbing cases

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:37 IST

Kopar Khairane police on Tuesday arrested a 55-year-old man for stabbing his wife inside her room at Kopar Khairane chawl. The accused, Sitaram Sharma, has been booked on charges of attempt to murder.

The woman, Lalita Sharma, 50, had moved out of her marital home in Turbhe as Sitaram used to abuse her, and moved to Kopar Khairane chawl on rent round six months ago.

On Tuesday at 5.30pm, Sitaram showed up at her house and started fighting with her. Alarmed by the screaming, her neighbour Vitthal Jadhav went to her house to intervene. In his complaint to the police, Jadhav said he saw Sitaram standing in the room with a knife in his hands. As Jadhav pulled Sitaram to a side, he saw that Lalita was already stabbed on her stomach.

As she fell on the ground, Jadhav rushed to help her. Meanwhile, Sitaram threw the knife in the room and fled. Jadhav took Lalita to the municipal hospital.

“The woman sustained injuries on her stomach. We arrested her husband after the incident was reported. We are investigating as to why they were fighting,” said a police officer. Lalita is recuperating at Sion Hospital.

In a similar incident, a 48-year-old man stabbed his 32-year-old neighbour with sickle as the accused suspected that his wife was having an affair with the victim. The incident took place on Wednesday in Thane’s Vasant Vihar area. Chitalsar police arrested the accused on charges of attempt to murder.

According to police, the accused, Shivaji Kurne, and the victim, Bharat Purohit, resided in the slum tenements at Dharam Veer Nagar. They added the two have been quarrelling over the issue since the past two months.