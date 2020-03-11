e-paper
Two men snatch car from cab driver

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched away the car of a 35-year-old cab driver after assaulting him near Alipur village, Sohna, the police said on Wednesday. The cab driver allegedly sustained minor bruises on his face.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Rani Khera in Delhi. He is registered with an app-based cab aggregator. The incident took place on Tuesday when he was going from Bhondsi to Sohna in his Swift Dzire car after dropping a passenger.

In the police complaint, the victim alleged that on his way, he stopped near a petrol pump near Alipur village to answer nature’s call. “As I got out of the vehicle, two men on a motorcycle came at the spot. They then punched me in the face and pushed me. One of them then snatched away my car keys and fled the spot with the vehicle,” he said.

The police said that the victim’s driving licence, ATM card, PAN card, and the vehicle’s registration certificate were kept in the car.

Vinod Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Bhondsi police station, said that after the incident the victim took help of a motorcyclist who dropped him near the police station. “The suspects were riding a motorcycle, but the cab driver could not see its registration number. He sustained minor bruises on his face. We are trying to identify the suspects and arrest them,” he added.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) and 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday, the police said.

