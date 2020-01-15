Two men who fired at cops during anti-CAA protests arrested

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:12 IST

MEERUT The police arrested two persons who were seen in a video firing at police forces with a pistol during anti-CAA protests on December 20. Videos and photographs were released to identify the miscreants involved in the violence, said police.

“On the basis of the videos released after the violence on December 20, police identified three miscreants who were seen firing at the police during the protest,” said Ram Arj, SP (crime).

He said, “Among those three, two were arrested. Anas, son of Shakeel and a resident of Rashidnagar of Brahmapuri, was arrested from Bijli Bamba bypass on the information of an informer on January 10.”

Anees Khalifa, who was also seen firing at cops, was arrested on Tuesday from Lisari Gate area, added the SP (crime).

“During interrogation, Anas admitted that he was firing at the police with a pistol on December 20. He also said that he covered his face with a cloth in order to hide his identity,” said police.

Cops said Anees Khalifa was the mastermind behind the violence.

The police also said that khalifa had planned violence even on December 13, 2019, but failed due to awareness of police.

SSP Ajay Sahni had also declared an award of Rs 20,000 on the arrest of Anees Khalifa and Anas.

A 9mm pistol, a country-made pistol (315 bore) and a number of bullets were seized from the accused. HTC