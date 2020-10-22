Two minors sexually assaulted in Delhi, accused known to victims

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:12 IST

New Delhi: Two incidents of sexual assault on minors were reported from two different places in Delhi on Wednesday night and in both cases, the suspects were known to the victims.

In the first incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by a relative, in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Wednesday night. Police have arrested the 25-year-old man.

According to the police, the assault was reported around 10 pm when the girl’s parents, both daily wage labourers, saw her crying.

When they asked, she reported injuries on her private parts. Police said the girl told her parents that one of their relatives, who lives nearby, had taken her to his house and sexually assaulted her.

The parents reported the matter to the police, who took the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital for medical examination.

Deputy commissioner] of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a case of rape under IPC section 376 and under relevant sections of POCSO Act was registered after sexual assault was confirmed.

Based on her complaint, the relative, a native of Bihar, also a labourer, was arrested from his house, Arya said.

In a separate incident on Wednesday night, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a neighbour at Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi. Police said they have been both friends for the past three years.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said the girl sustained a minor injury, which she reported to her mother. Her family members took her to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

“Since the girl is a minor, the hospital staff reported the matter to the police. Initial probe revealed the girl was with her friend alone when he sexually assaulted her. Her medical condition is stable,”the officer said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said a case of rape and under POCSO Act has been registered. “The neighbour has been detained and his age is being confirmed,” he added.

The national Capital registers around 2,000 cases of rape every year. Till August 30 this year, 1,019 rape capes had been registered across the city.