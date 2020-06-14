e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two Mohali cops suspended for throwing Phase 3B1 trader’s goods

Two Mohali cops suspended for throwing Phase 3B1 trader’s goods

The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the market.

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were suspended on Sunday for throwing the goods of a shopkeeper in Phase 3B1 while enforcing Punjab government’s weekend curfew order.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the market.

The suspended cops are both named Jasbir Singh and are posted in the PCR team.

“Both cops have been suspended and departmental inquiry has been initiated against them. We will not tolerate nuisance of any kind,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

Ratan Singh, president of the Phase 3B1 Market Association, said the two cops came to the marked around 5.30pm on Saturday and started throwing and damaging goods placed outside a departmental store.

He alleged that the cops also took away a milk crate in their car.

“They showed us the copy of the administration order and said we had to shut down the shops after 5pm. However, it was clearly mentioned in the order that only shops of non-essential items have to be closed after 5pm, and not grocery and chemist shops. When we informed them, they threatened us,” Ratan said.

top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In