Two murders in less than 12 hours in Delhi

cities

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:38 IST

New Delhi

A 22-year-old alleged bootlegger was shot dead in front of his brother by man and his two associates in outer Delhi’s Prem Nagar on Monday night, the police said. The victim had allegedly slapped and humiliated the man in public for demanding free liquor.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening and were booked for murder at the Prem Nagar police station. They were identified as Manish alias Monu,23, Neeraj,22, and Niraj,20. Manish, the prime suspect, took revenge on Ashish Kumar allegedly slapping and humiliating him a fortnight ago, police said.

Kumar was living in a rented house with his live-in partner in Prem Nagar Part-2 for the last three years. He was disowned by his family for running an illegal liquor business, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said that police on Monday night received information that a man was shot by some men. A police team found Kumar with a gunshot injury below his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“Kumar’s brother, Shivam, was an eyewitness to the crime and identified the suspects. Raids were conducted and the three suspects were caught from different places in outer Delhi,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

Manish told police that around a fortnight ago, Kumar had slapped him when he asked for a bottle of liquor for free. “Manish decided to kill him. He convinced his two friends for assistance and they executed the murder plan on Monday night,” the officer added.

In another incident, two bike-borne men allegedly shot a 27-year old contractual labourer in his face in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on Tuesday morning. Police suspect monetary dispute behind the murder. Locals told police that the duo shot him as he stopped them from creating a ruckus in the neighbourhood and objected to their abuses.

One of the alleged attackers, Guddu, was caught by the public, who thrashed him and set his bike on fire before handing him over to the police. The man who was killed was identified as Jaspal.

Police said they received a call around 5am reporting that a man has been shot dead. Jaspal, who works as a labourer at construction sites, was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Locals told police that they saw the two men brandishing gun while making their way through the narrow lanes. Jaspal raised objections and tried to stop the bikers. As he tried to overpower them, one of the two shot him in his face. As they tried to flee, locals caught Guddu and set the bike on fire.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said Guddu was arrested.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 21:38 IST