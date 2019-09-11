Two nabbed from west Delhi for raping 16-year-old

delhi

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:05 IST

A 16-year-old teen, who had come to the city three months ago, was raped by two men on Monday afternoon. Police said they had arrested two men from west Delhi in connection to the incident.

Explaining the sequence of events, police said that in the early hours of Wednesday, the police control room received a distress call about a teenage girl standing alone outside the ESI hospital. Police said that initially the girl could not explain her ordeal, but when she was counselled by the local police, she said she is from West Bengal and had come to Delhi around three months ago.

“She was brought to Delhi by a distant relative and was employed as a domestic help. On September 9, at around 9am, she was asked to purchase some household items by her employer, after which she decided to go to a nearby park. At the park she met the two suspects,” said deputy commissioner of police(west) Deepak Purohit.

Police said that the two men Ravi, 25, and Ankit Chaudhary, 24, befriended her by promising her to find another job with a better salary . The two allegedly took the girl to an abandoned staff quarter behind the ESI hospital complex, where they allegedly raped her. At around 11pm on Monday, the two men left the teenager at the abandoned quarter and fled . The two also threatened to kill her if she narrated her ordeal to anyone. Police said that until the teenager was found outside the hospital complex, she wandered around the area unable to narrate her ordeal to anyone. In the early hours of Wednesday, a security guard finally spotted the girl outside the hospital and informed the police control room.

“After speaking to the girl, we recreated the route taken by the survivor from the park and analysed the CCTV footage. Our police team gathered vital clues about the appearance and identity of the men on the basis of exhaustive local enquiry and scrutiny of the CCTV footage. On the basis of technical surveillance through call data record analysis, various raids were conducted and finally the two men were arrested from their houses in Basai Darapur, Moti Nagar within six hours,” said Purohit.

Police said that while Ravi works as a labourer, the other suspect Ankit Chaudhary is unemployed.

