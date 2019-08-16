Two of gang in Noida involved in 16 cases of burglary arrested

noida

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:32 IST

Police arrested two members of a gang on Thursday for their alleged involvement in at least 16 daytime burglaries in various societies across the city over the past six months. Police also recovered a car, a countrymade pistol and jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh from them.

The two suspects were identified as Kapil Jatav (31), who was released from Haridwar jail in December 2018, and Sajid (30). Both are residents of Mawana in Meerut district, police said. Acting on tip-offs, a team of officials from Sector 49 police station and crime branch arrested the duo from near Sector 51 metro station. The gang may have been involved in about 40 cases of burglary in the city, police said, adding that a hunt is on to arrest two other members of the gang.

“We had leads from a CCTV footage at one of the crime scenes in which the two were seen scouting houses. Their modus operandi was to get inside societies and usually target houses that were locked. They did not have any particular targets, and would only steal items like cash, jewellery, watches, etc. that were easier to carry in their bags. They would be out within 20-25 minutes,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, circle officer 2, Noida.

According to police, the gang leader, Bilal, also a resident of Mawana, is an educated person and has lived in Dubai, while the other members come from mediocre backgrounds.

“During questioning, the two revealed that they carried out the burglaries while Bilal and Salim, a resident of Ghaziabad, would wait outside in a getaway car. They would drive down from Meerut to the city to carry out the burglaries and would pick Salim on the way, after which they would switch off their phones to avoid detection via surveillance,” Singh said.

Police said that the gang members would keep weapons with them, but they never used them in any of the cases. “They would enter stroll in societies casually and if guards stopped them, they would give fake names to get in,” said the CO.

He said that the case has brought up lapses in security of high-rises and the police department will issue an advisory to resident welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners associations (AOAs) to strengthen security in order to avoid such incidents.

Police officials said that the accused first visited the city in February and 4-5 times in March during which they targeted sectors 50 and 53. “The arrested duo told police that they came often in April and targeted sectors 34, 110, 50, 53, 75, 51,and 76, among others. They came seven to eight times in May and targeted houses in sectors 61,50, and 34, while they came only once or twice in June. In July, they targeted Stellar society in Sector 62 and other societies in sectors 56, 35 and 41, after which Kapil went for Kanwar yatra. They came back on August 5 and burgled houses in sectors 82 and 37 while on August 9 they targeted Kanchenjunga Apartment where they have burgled earlier as well and another society in Sector 50,” Singh said.

The accused would sell the stolen jewellery to Pawan, a jeweller from Meerut who would melt the jewellery and pay them. “Bilal would usually carry out these transactions. On August 9, they handed him the stolen valuables from July and August burglaries and got Rs 4 lakh that was divided among the four. Part of the money was spent by them and the rest was recovered. Kapil had also booked a bike about five months ago and he used the money to pay off the instalments. He had also used the money to buy jewellery for his sister who is to be married soon. The car recovered from them was bought by Sajid and Kapil with this money,” the circle officer said.

Police also recovered Rs 41,500 in cash from them, along with designer clothes that the accused would wear to enter societies without suspicion.

Police said that cases are registered against the gang members at all major city police stations, and they are working on identifying more cases.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 22:49 IST