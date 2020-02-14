Two pedestrian bridges on busy Thane road to shut for Metro work

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:10 IST

Pedestrians will soon be stopped from using two foot overbridges on Ghodbunder Road.

Contrary to the assurance of authorities that Metro line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli) will not hamper foot overbridges (FOB) on Ghodbunder Road, pedestrian bridges will have to be dismantled for the construction work .

The bridges at Tatvadnyan Vidyapeeth at Kapurbawdi and R Mall at Manpada will soon be closed for pedestrians, said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Metro authorities will remove the ramps of Tatvadnyan FOB near Kapurbawdi to integrate the bridge with the common station of Metro line 4 and 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) station. The FOB at Manpada will have to be dismantled to install Metro girders.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had proposed six foot overbridges on Ghodbunder Road to curb pedestrian accidents on the busy highway. The two FOBs at R Mall and Tatvadyan were completed in March 2018. Construction of the remaining FOBs is stuck due to the ongoing Metro work. The corporation and Metro authorities had said the FOBs will not be affected and that they would be aligned with Metro stations.

However, a source from TMC said pedestrians will have to soon stop using the two FOBs.

Metro 4 station is planned at Tatvadnyan junction and authorities have integrated it with Metro 5 Kapurbawdi station opposite Lake City Mall. For this, the ramp at Tatvadnyan FOB will soon be dismantled.

An MMRDA official said, “The ramp of the FOB at Tatvadnyan Vidyapeeth will have to be dismantled for construction of the columns for Metro station. During Metro work, the FOB will have to be closed for pedestrians. Kapurbawdi Metro station is near the FOB and a proposal for integrating the FOB with the station is being analysed.”

He added that while the R Mall FOB does not hamper construction as of now, it might have to be dismantled later for installing girders. He said, “The Manpada R Mall FOB may have to be dismantled to install girders.”

He said the work of transplanting trees along the stretch is on. “The FOBs will not be shut immediately.”

The civic officials said that while Metro authorities had told them about shutting Tatvadnyan FOB, there is no information on the FOB near R Mall.

“There is no decision on R Mall FOB yet. However, Metro authorities were trying to integrate this FOB too. We have begun tendering process of the FOBs at Brahmand and Waghbil junctions. We have reduced the height of the proposed FOBs to facilitate the Metro line.”

Around four lakh people live in housing complexes along Ghodbunder Road. They had been demanding FOBs on the road.

Ashok Prasad, 54, a resident of Ghodbunder, said, “This shows the lack of planning and co-ordination between different authorities. The Metro plan is as old as the FOBs. TMC and MMRDA should have planned accordingly. The dismantling work will only lead to loss of public money.”

Another residents Lata Devre, 48, said, “The foot overbridges make it easy to cross the busy junctions. People with children and senior citizen especially use the FOBs as they can safely cross the road. Closing them will only increase the risk of accidents.”