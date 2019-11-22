e-paper
Two plot owners, HSVP employee booked for fraud

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The police on Thursday booked three men, including an employee of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), for allegedly tampering with the resumption documents of a plot in Sector 30. Police said that the two men are brothers and they bought the plot in 1998 through an auction.

According to the police, they allegedly paid 25% of the plot cost, worth ₹6.75 lakh at the time of the purchase and were supposed to pay the rest in instalments. However, they allegedly did not make any further payments and in February 2002, under section 17 (4) of the Huda Act, the plot was resumed from the owners due to non-payment.

However, the pages concerning the resumption of the plot were removed from the file by an employee of HSVP, as per the police complaint launched by an estate officer of the HSVP. It has been alleged that the file, which contained 72 pages in 2017, currently has only 20 pages.

In 2018, the two owners of the plot then allegedly deposited a payment online and in May 2019, asked for the possession of the plot. As the resumption pages were allegedly missing, they were able to acquire the plot in June. They then allegedly sold the plot to another man and submitted an application for issue of re-allotment letter to the new owner in October. However, the application was rejected after an RTI activist allegedly complained regarding the missing pages.

Police said that the RTI activist had allegedly sought information regarding the plot, asking if the plot had been resumed. In response to his RTI application, HSVP informed him that there was neither any resumption information about the plot nor computerised data. On further investigation, it was found that the pages were missing.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “We are verifying the claims of the complainant. The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Thursday.

