Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Two promoters of Delhi company declared fugitives over Rs1,200 crore fraud

    The money laundering case initiated by ED in 2022 stems  from2020 FIR filed by the CBI against APFPL, Chanana, Daing, and others for allegedly committing fraud

    Updated on: Feb 09, 2026 6:27 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    New Delhi : Two promoters of a Delhi-based rice company, Karan A Chanana and Anita Daing, have been declared fugitive economic offenders (FEOs) by a Delhi court on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a move which allows the agency to confiscate their properties anywhere in the world, people familiar with the development said.

    Promoters of Amira Pure Foods declared fugitives in ₹1,200 crore bank fraud (ANI)
    Promoters of Amira Pure Foods declared fugitives in ₹1,200 crore bank fraud (ANI)

    Chanana, chairman of Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd (APFPL) and Daing, the whole-time director, are accused cheating a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank of 1,200 crore.

    The FEO declaration under the FEO act, 2018, was cleared by special judge Rajesh Malik on February 6. Besides declaring them FEOs, the court also directed the confiscation of their assets worth 123 crore.

    Chanana is said to be based in the UK, while Daing is located in Dubai.

    “Both the respondents, being abroad, have refused to return to India to face criminal prosecution. They have also left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution. The notices of the present petition could not be served upon the respondents in spite of best efforts,” the court said in its order. Accordingly, it said, both the respondents are declared fugitive economic offenders (FEO) under Section 10 of the FEOA 2018.

    The money laundering case initiated by ED in 2022 stems from a 2020 first information report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against APFPL, Chanana, Daing, and others for allegedly committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating, etc. and causing wrongful loss to the tune of 1,201.85 crore to the consortium of banks led by Canara Bank.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Budget 2026 LIVE on Hindustan Times and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News and Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE
    News/Cities/Two Promoters Of Delhi Company Declared Fugitives Over Rs1,200 Crore Fraud
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes