Two Punjab men killed, two injured in SUV-cab crash in Zirakpur

Two Punjab men killed, two injured in SUV-cab crash in Zirakpur

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Sachdeva of Abohar and Akashdeep Singh of Gidderbaha

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two men were killed while two others were critically injured after an SUV hit a taxi on the Patiala road near Nabha Sahib village in Zirakpur in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Sachdeva of Abohar and Akashdeep Singh of Gidderbaha. The injured are Ishant Madaan of Abohar and taxi driver Kanwarpal Singh.

According to Neeraj’s uncle Mahinderpal Singh, Neeraj and his friend Ishant had hired the taxi — a Maruti Alto — for Chandigarh at 9pm on Friday. The third occupant was later identified as Akashdeep.

On reaching Zirakpur around 1:30am, the driver gave an indicator to turn towards a filling station and was waiting for a clear passage, when a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit a traffic police post and then the taxi, before dragging it over a few metres.

The driver of the SUV, which had J&K registration number, fled leaving the vehicle behind. The four occupants of the taxi were rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur, from where they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

While Neeraj and Akashdeep succumbed to their injuries at GMCH, the driver and Ishant are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in Zirakpur. The SUV has been impounded and efforts are on to trace and arrest its driver, said police.

