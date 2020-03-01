Two-way traffic on FC road section is trial run, say police; residents in wait-and-watch mode

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 19:04 IST

PUNE Days after the Pune traffic police opened Fergusson College (FC) road - from College of Agriculture till the Dnyaneshwar Paduka chowk - for two-wway traffic, traffic movement on the stretch has improved with commuters welcoming the changes.

On February 27, traffic police made the change after a decade of the road being one-way for traffic.

The new changes, according to additional commissioner of police (rraffic) Sanjay Shinde, is a temporary measure on experimental basis.

Rahul Wanjari, resident of Model Colony, welcomed the decision. “We have been facing problems with no dedicated road going towards Fergussson College, except for the canal road, which has a lot of traffic during peak hours. By making Fergusson college two-way for vehicular traffic, it will help ease traffic flow,” Wanjari said, adding, “There are only single lanes on both sides, which infact can cause traffic jams.”

HT was on site to witness the notification being implemented. There is a new signal at Lalit Mahal and information signboards regarding the changes prominently placed.

At the College of Agriculture chowk, there are atleast three traffic police directing traffic.

Another resident, Shaila Shah, who lives right above Hotel Shravan, feels that though the traffic police have taken this decision in good sense, traffic congestion is still a problem, as some motorists tend to double park.

Arvind Kelkar, owner of Sir Misal, a hotel near Lalit Mahal Chowk, said, “I live in Aundh and I often come from Iyengar Institute lane, but recently, the traffic police have stopped traffic from using this turn during peak hours, which means I have to go all the way till Sancheti hospital to come towards Model colony.”

Send in your views on the changes

“This two-way is on a trial basis and we are appealing to the people to send their written suggestions or objections by March 12, to the additional commissioner of police, traffic branch office, near Yerwada post office, Airport road, Yerwada,” said traffic inspector, Ashok Saikar, Shivajinagar traffic division.

