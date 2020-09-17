Two-week exercise to identify locations for EV charging infra in Delhi

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:20 IST

New Delhi: Government agencies will conduct a ‘comprehensive planning exercise’ for two weeks to identify locations suitable for setting up charging infrastructure for electronic vehicles (EV), the Delhi government said in a statement on Thursday.

The public works department (PWD), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and other local agencies will take part in the exercise.

On Thursday, the government had its first meeting of the ‘charging infrastructure working group’ that was set up under the capital’s EV policy, which was rolled out by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last month.

“All government agencies in Delhi, including the three MCDs, NDMC, DDA, PWD, transport department, DTC, DMRC, DSIIDC, etc., will carry out a comprehensive planning exercise in the next two weeks to identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions for the purpose of setting up public charging stations. Through this exercise, the Delhi government will roll out a coordinated strategy to set up 200 public charging and battery swapping stations at prominent locations in the city within a year,” the statement said.

It said, “It was agreed at the meeting that given the emphasis of Delhi EV Policy on mass adoption of EVs in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicle segments, the charging infrastructure should focus primarily on setting up a large number of slow-charging stations consisting of AC-001 charging points (3.3 kW each) and limited number of DC-001 fast chargers (15 kW each), instead of setting up a few expensive fast-charging stations that cater primarily for premium four-wheelers. Additionally, developing a wide network of battery swapping stations was also identified as a key priority.”

“In addition to public charging stations, establishing charging facilities in restricted public spaces such as malls, office complexes, group housing societies, hotels, education institutions, hospitals, etc., was also identified as a priority at the meeting,” the statement said.

The Delhi government had notified the policy on August 7 with CM Arvind Kejriwal saying, “The policy has two objectives. First, to boost Delhi’s economy after the coronavirus pandemic. Second, to significantly reduce the pollution level and contribute to sustainable development.”

The Delhi government, he said, would introduce financial incentives for people buying e-vehicles. A scrapping incentive, first in the country, for replacing the fuel-based vehicle with e-vehicles is one of the highlights.

Interest on loans for the purchase of e-vehicles for commercial activities will be waived off and e-vehicles will be exempted from registration fees and road tax, the policy read.

The Delhi cabinet had approved the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2019, last year with an aim to reduce air pollution by offering subsidies and waiving road tax and registration fee for electric vehicles bought in the capital.

Delhi has around 83,700 electric vehicles out of over 11 million vehicles registered in the city. Of the total registered EVs, 75,567 are e-rickshaws. There are only 908 private electric cars and 3,703 e-two-wheelers in Delhi.