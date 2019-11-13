e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Two-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Delhi’s Preet Vihar

Priyansh Kumar, 2, lived in the C Block in Preet Vihar. According to the police, around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, Mohan Kumar, a domestic help at a house in Preet Vihar, heard a loud sound and rushed out of his house to find his son unconscious on the road.

delhi Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said they received a call from hospital, reporting that a two-year-old child had died in a road accident.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said they received a call from hospital, reporting that a two-year-old child had died in a road accident.(HT file photo/representative image )
         

A two-year-old boy died after an unidentified vehicle hit him outside his house in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Tuesday night. Police said they were trying to identify the vehicle.

Priyansh Kumar, 2, lived in the C Block in Preet Vihar. According to the police, around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, Mohan Kumar, a domestic help at a house in Preet Vihar, heard a loud sound and rushed out of his house to find his son unconscious on the road.

“Neighbours and passersby told Kumar that a car hit his son and the driver sped away. The child was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said they received a call from hospital, reporting that a two-year-old child had died in a road accident.

“We registered a case of rash driving and for causing death due to negligence against unknown persons. CCTV footage from nearby areas are being scanned to identify the vehicle. Locals and those who witnessed the accident are being approached to know the make and colour of the vehicle,” the DCP said.

tags
top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News