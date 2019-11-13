Two-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Delhi’s Preet Vihar

delhi

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:34 IST

A two-year-old boy died after an unidentified vehicle hit him outside his house in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Tuesday night. Police said they were trying to identify the vehicle.

Priyansh Kumar, 2, lived in the C Block in Preet Vihar. According to the police, around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, Mohan Kumar, a domestic help at a house in Preet Vihar, heard a loud sound and rushed out of his house to find his son unconscious on the road.

“Neighbours and passersby told Kumar that a car hit his son and the driver sped away. The child was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said they received a call from hospital, reporting that a two-year-old child had died in a road accident.

“We registered a case of rash driving and for causing death due to negligence against unknown persons. CCTV footage from nearby areas are being scanned to identify the vehicle. Locals and those who witnessed the accident are being approached to know the make and colour of the vehicle,” the DCP said.