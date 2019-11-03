Two youths killed, friend injured in hit-and-run accident in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Two youths died and their friend was injured in a hit-and-run accident near Laddowal on National Highway 44 on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Jitender, alias Jitu, 20, and Nandlal, alias Nandu, 20. The injured is Sunny, 21. They were triple-riding a motorcycle and not wearing helmets.

The victims are all natives of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, and were living in rented accommodations in Mayapuri.

Police said the trio was returning home after celebrating Chhath festival at Sutlej river on Saturday night. Sunny was riding the motorcycle, while the others were riding pillion.

As they reached near Laddowal on the national highway, a car hit their two-wheeler from the side, and drove off.

While the other two lost consciousness on getting injured, Sunny took the help of passers-by to alert his relatives.

Meanwhile, the victims were rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where Jitender and Nandlal were declared dead. Sunny was discharged after first-aid.

Ranjit Kumar, uncle of Jitender, said they received information about the accident around 1am, and rushed to the civil hospital. Kumar said the parents of both deceased were back at their hometowns.

“Jitender and Nandlal lived in Ludhiana at rented accommodations in Mayapuri and worked at different hosiery factories as labourers,” he said.

50-YEAR-OLD AUTO DRIVER KILLED

In another hit-and-run accident, a 50-year-old three-wheeler driver was crushed to death by an unknown speeding vehicle near Talwandi crossing on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nanke of Partap Chowk. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Nanke was on his way back from the banks of Sutlej river after dropping some passengers for Chhath Puja.

When he reached near Talwandi crossing, his three-wheeler broke down, forcing him to park it on the roadside. While Nanke was repairing the vehicle, an unknown vehicle hit him and sped away. Onlookers rushed the victim to the Ludhiana civil hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons, who work as factory labourers.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdev Singh, the investigating officer from Salem Tabri police station, said they had registered separate cases under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in both accidents, adding that they had launched a probe to trace the accused drivers.

FOUR HURT IN TRUCK-AUTO CRASH

A man and three women suffered injuries after a truck hit the three-wheeler that they were riding, causing it to overturn, near Jalandhar Bypass on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Krishan, his wife Chanda, and his friends’ wives Premlata and Namini Devi.

The victims are all residents of EWS Colony on Chandigarh Road. Police said they were headed to the banks of Sutlej river to celebrate Chhath festival in an auto, when a speeding truck hit the three-wheeler, leaving them injured. The victims were treated at the civil hospital.