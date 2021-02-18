IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / 'UAPA can’t be invoked in gold smuggling case': Kerala HC
File photo: Kerala High Court.
File photo: Kerala High Court.
cities

'UAPA can’t be invoked in gold smuggling case': Kerala HC

  • The court said smuggling can’t come under the purview of the act unless there were enough evidence to show that it was done with the intent to threaten the economic security of the country.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST

In a jolt to investigating agencies probing the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, the Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) can’t be invoked in the case.

The court said smuggling can’t come under the purview of the act unless there were enough evidence to show that it was done with the intent to threaten the economic security of the country.

The HC bench of Justices Hari Prasad and MR Anitha also interpreted Section 15 (1) A of the UAPA and ruled that the act can’t be invoked in the smuggling case. The court said offence of smuggling will come under the provisions of the Customs Act and upheld the bail of 14 accused.

Also read: ‘Won’t let Covid-19 get better of Mumbai’ - BMC updates norms to tackle pandemic


Earlier, the NIA court in Kochi had granted bail to 14 accused in the case and it was challenged by the agency in the High Court citing UAPA provisions. But the HC upheld the lower court's verdict and observed that smuggling won’t come under the UAPA. Earlier, the NIA had claimed that the smuggling case had terror links and slapped the UAPA against the accused.

Last month, the NIA had filed charge-sheet against 20 accused under the UAPA. Legal experts said since UAPA provisions were removed, now central agencies will have to deal with only smuggling and money-laundering offences.

“On a reappraisal of the entire materials, we agree with the learned trial judge that materials produced before the court at that point of time are insufficient to hold prima facie that the accused persons have committed a terrorist act,” the court observed.

The gold smuggling case surfaced last July after 30 kilograms of gold was seized from a consignment camouflaged as a diplomatic bag in the UAE consulate in the state capital. Later, many including CM’s principal secretary M Sivasankar, a senior IAS officer, were arrested for helping the accused. After three months in judicial custody, he was granted bail last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uapa kerala hc kerala gold smuggling case
Close
Coal pollution in the area(HT Photo)
Coal pollution in the area(HT Photo)
others

Odisha: 16 held for stir against coal trucks emitting smoke

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:34 AM IST
On January 19 this year, around 5,000 people from 45 villages of Hemagir block of Sundargarh district started their peaceful protest against pollution from the trucks carrying coal from Kulda Open Cast Mine and Basundhara open cast mines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People sitting with their masks pulled down at Chembur market in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
People sitting with their masks pulled down at Chembur market in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 5,000 Covid cases after 76 days, strict measures imposed

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 AM IST
On Thursday, the state recorded 5,427 new cases of Covid-19, taking the count to 2,081,520. Authorities in Yavatmal, Akola and Amravati have imposed either partial lockdown or strict restrictions .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries wait in an observation area after getting Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Beneficiaries wait in an observation area after getting Covid-19 vaccine at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 128% turnout, the highest so far

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The city on Thursday saw 13,413 beneficiaries getting their Covid-19 vaccine shots with a 128% turnout against the target of 10,500 beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)
File photo: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)
ranchi news

Jharkhand to reopen colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls from March 1

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • Classes for students studying in class 8 and above are also set to resume in schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
People wait in queue outside an airport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Domestic ait traffic sees month-on-month increase since October

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:23 AM IST
According to the January traffic report released by civil aviation regulator Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 7.7 million passengers flew last month to destinations across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramagundam commissioner of police V Satyanarayana told reporters in the evening that six special taskforce teams were constituted soon after the murder, to launch a manhunt for the killers.(Representational)
Ramagundam commissioner of police V Satyanarayana told reporters in the evening that six special taskforce teams were constituted soon after the murder, to launch a manhunt for the killers.(Representational)
others

Telangana: 3 held for murder of Advocate couple

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The arrested included: Kunta Srinu (44), whose name was mentioned by Vaman Rao minutes before he succumbed and his associates Shivandula Chiranjeevi (35) and Akkapaka Kumar (44).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers in PPE kits sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
Workers in PPE kits sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Some colleges start practical classes, others unsure as Covid-19 cases rise

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to announce Covid-19 protocol for colleges to reopen. Meanwhile, some colleges have reopened partially for final-year students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School employees sanitise a class room. (HT FILE PHOTO)
School employees sanitise a class room. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Some Mumbai schools call students sans nod from civic body

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Many schools have started calling small groups of students, particularly those from higher classes, to attend classes on school premises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra gets Bombay HC relief over cooperative society poll

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:13 AM IST
In a relief to Maharashtra government which had extended the term of managing committees of cooperative societies as elections could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Bombay high court (HC) has dismissed a petition challenging the state government’s decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Diesel costs 87 for a litre, petrol at 96.32 in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Fuel prices saw another hike with diesel price crossing 87 on Thursday. One litre of diesel was priced at 87.32 in Mumbai whereas one litre of petrol cost 96.32. Both the fuel prices are all-time high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP councillor, local office bearer joins AAP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A BJP councillor and a district level office bearer joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, even as he accused the BJP of corruption and cited that as a reason for office bearers in Delhi leaving the party ahead of the 2022 municipal polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
CB allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,819) from the accused’s possession.
CB allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand ( 49,819) from the accused’s possession.
mumbai news

South African national arrested with 3kg heroin worth 9 crore at Mumbai airport

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a foreign national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday and allegedly recovered 3kg of heroin worth 9 crore in the illicit market
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Farmers’ rail roko agitation has minimal impact, passes off peacefully

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
While farmers demanding the repeal of agriculture laws declared their four-hour rail blockade on Thursday a success, railway officials said it had “negligible impact” on train services
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC gives 15% rebate to regular property taxpayers

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, offered residents paying their property tax regularly, a 15 per cent rebate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Court pulls up police over delayed filing of charge sheets

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Upset that the charge sheet in a particular case was delayed by more than a year and a half, a Delhi court has directed assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) of the south-east district to furnish details of all charge sheets that were filed over the past three years
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP