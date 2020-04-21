UK’s first Sikh emergency doctor dies of Covid-19

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:15 IST

Manjeet Singh Riyat, 52, an emergency medicine consultant who was hugely respected and much loved by colleagues and patients in Derbyshire, died on Monday after being infected by coronavirus, making him the latest Indian-origin medical professional to fall victim to the virus.

Riyat, who gained his medical qualifications from the University of Leicester in 1992, was the first accident and emergency consultant in the National Health Service from the Sikh community and was instrumental in building the emergency medicine service in Derbyshire, his hospital trust said.

Gavin Boyle, chief executive of the hospital, said: “I want to pay tribute to Mr Manjeet Riyat, who has sadly passed away…He was an incredibly charming person and well loved. Manjeet knew so many people here across the hospital, we will all miss him immensely.”

Riyat’s colleague Susie Hewitt, said: “In 2003, Manjeet became one of four consultants in emergency medicine at the Derbyshire Royal Infirmary...Manjeet was enormously valued and much loved as a colleague, supervisor and mentor.”

“Manjeet’s passion for teaching and contribution to medical education was a constant thread during his career…Despite his many achievements, Manjeet was most at home as a highly visible shop floor emergency medicine consultant,” she added.

Riyat is survived by wife and two sons.

Earlier this month, cardio-thoracic surgeon Jitendra Kumar Rathod, who gained his qualifications in India and moved to the UK, passed away in Wales. The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board described him as a ‘greatly respected’ doctor and colleague.

Riyat, Rathod and east Sussex-based pharmacist Pooja Sharma are among over 50 non-white medical professionals who have passed away in the coronavirus pandemic. Frontline medical staff treating patients includes many Indian origin doctors and nurses.

Initial hospital data suggests that minority non-white people in the UK constitute 35% among those in critical care hospitals, prompting an inquiry.