Undefeated by cerebral palsy, youth launches online shopping business

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 19:59 IST

Where there’s a will there’s a way. True to the adage, a 20-year-old Gorakhpur-based youth, Mohammad Moinuddin alias Lovy, has overcome infirmities caused by cerebral palsy and launched an online shopping business, ‘Lovy Shopping’.

“He wanted to earn money. So, he came up with the idea to start an online business from home,” said his mother Naghma Khatoon, who taught him how to read and write at home as he could never go to school due to his condition.

Having launched the business on his own, he utilised a WhatsApp group to offer men’s and women’s apparel and footwear for sale with details like price and design, she said. Without anyone’s help, he used the social media to send business-related messages to his suppliers, some of whom are based in Gujarat.

Once ordered by customers, he ensures the product is delivered directly to them by the supplier who pays him a commission. He also ensures return of the product if it is not liked by the customer after delivery.

When asked what prompted him to start the business, Moinuddin said in an unclear voice, which was understood and conveyed by his family members, “After blogging and writing poems on the social media, I wanted to do something else which could fetch me an earning. I am getting two to three orders daily.”

He went on to recite an Urdu couplet, “Ye jo chehrey par muskurahat saja rakhi hai mainey/Usi Muskurahat se apna dard chhupa rakha hai

mainey (I have hidden my pain with a smile).”

Moinuddin, the son of local contractor Tajuddin Ahmed, is also an active blogger who raises issues like the innumerable deaths due to encephalitis and hits out at crime in the society.

His mother said he was completely immobile since childhood and long years of allopathic and homeopathic treatment could not improve his condition.

Two years ago, he got the required strength to move on a modified three-wheeled bicycle at home and became capable of changing clothes on his own after acupressure treatment by a doctor in the city, she said. But even now she had to feed him and take care of him like a child, she said.

“We are happy that his condition has improved. He has been able to start his business because his mind is very sharp. He is a quick learner and he didn’t let disability stop him. He has a friend who comes to meet and talks to him regularly,” his mother said.

Moinuddin’s cousin Faisal Kamal, who is of the same age, said, “Everybody praised him as he never let his illness overwhelm him. He is a strongwilled person who has set an example for others. His hobbies include watching television and blogging about television. In childhood, we would take him for outings and even today he spends time with us,” he said.