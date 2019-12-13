e-paper
Murder case undertrial flees after police team comes under attack in Moonak court

Dec 13, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A prisoner of Bathinda Central Jail escaped from police custody at the Moonak court complex in Sangrur district on Friday.

The incident occurred when Bhagwan Singh, an undertrial in a murder case, was taken to Moonak court for a hearing.

“The Bathinda police team escorting him came under attack by some persons,” jail superintendent Bhupinder Singh said.

Bhagwan Singh had been booked under Section 302 of the IPC.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him over phone.

