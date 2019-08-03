Unidentified man booked in Gurugram for making obscene calls

gurugram

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:50 IST

The police booked an unidentified man for allegedly making obscene calls to a 30-year-old woman in the city for the last two weeks and using abusive language, said police.

The woman, in her complaint, told the police that the suspect had also been sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp and also via SMS. The police said the victim has alleged that she has been receiving at least 10 calls a day.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police, said that they are verifying the mobile numbers used by the suspect to send the text and WhatsApp messages. “The complainant in her statement said that the accused started calling her two weeks ago. Initially, he did not speak, following which she disconnected calls assuming call drops. However, later he started saying obscene things to her,” he said.

The police said the victim was taken aback and forbade him from calling but he did not stop until she blocked him on Friday.

The victim informed her husband on Friday night after he returned from office following which a case under section 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station. The investigation is currently underway, the police said.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:08 IST