Uninvited guests decamp with ₹1.2L from wedding function

Bride’s mother says she had kept a gold necklace, ₹50,000 and ₹800 in her handbag which was later found stolen

chandigarh Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A CCTV grab of the suspects.
A CCTV grab of the suspects.(HT Photo)
         

Three uninvited guests sneaked into a wedding ceremony and stole the handbag of bride’s mother, police said on Sunday. The bag was containing ₹50,000, £800 (approx ₹72,000) and a gold necklace.

Movement of the suspects has been captured in the CCTVs installed at the marriage palace on Chandigarh Road.

The police are also scanning cameras being used to record the proceedings of function for the identification of the accused.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered following the statement of Gurinder Kaur, 45, a resident of College road. The complainant said that wedding ceremony of her daughter Simran Kaur was organised at Sunrise Marriage Palace, Chandigarh Road, on Saturday.

“I had kept the jewellery, shagun, foreign currency and two mobile phones in my handbag, which was lying on a chair. I went on the stage and upon returning, found the bag stolen,” she told the police.

Focal Point station house officer (SHO) Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said they have scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the marriage palace and found three uninvited guests fleeing from the spot.

“The kin of bride and groom denied having any knowledge about the trio. It is suspected that the accused had sneaked in with an intension of theft,” he added.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have circulated the grabs obtained from the CCTV footage for identification purpose,” the SHO added.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:51 IST

