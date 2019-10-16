e-paper
Universities should also open doors to deprived kids, says UP governor

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Governor Anandiben Patel felicitating topper Deeksha Singh on the occasion
Governor Anandiben Patel felicitating topper Deeksha Singh on the occasion (HT Photo)
         

LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday suggested that universities and colleges should also throw open their doors to children who don’t have access to better educational facilities.

“There are children, who still do not have access to schools. We have some people, who want to help them by teaching but don’t have the infrastructure,” she said in her address during the 17th convocation of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow.

“We should allow deprived children to visit our labs and libraries for 2-3 hours, so that they could learn and get inspired,” she said with reference to the 30 school children who were invited for the convocation.

A few students of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) – a constituent college of AKTU – runs a programme ‘Parmarth’ that works for the education of deprived children.

The governor also exhorted students to stop child marriages. She said besides professional degree holders, all students have responsibilities towards the society.

“Child marriages still persist. You should resolve to stop this practice in your surroundings,” she told students.

Narrating her story, the governor said, “I had stopped child marriage of my nephew. When they (her uncle and his family) did not listen to me, I reported it to the police and stopped the marriage.”

“Taking such stand has some consequences. They (her relatives) did not contact me for five years. But I was happy for what I did,” she added. The governor also asked students to discourage the practice of dowry.

During the convocation, technical education minister Kamal Rani said education is the best tool for social change and congratulated the students for clearing their respective courses from AKTU.

Syria crisis fallout of water scarcity: Rajendra Singh

Water conservationist Rajendra Singh, who is also known as ‘Jal Purush’, said: “Syria civil war is seen as an issue between Sunni and Shia communities, but all this was initiated due to water crisis.”

He added, “Water crisis worsened in Syria when the flow of Euphrates was checked in Turkey. This led to migration and people from Baghdad encroached upon their land.”

“I would like students to work for water conservation,” emphasised Singh. AKTU conferred on him an honorary degree for his remarkable work in the field of water conservation.

Students can access degrees on digi-locker: V-C

AKTU vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak said the university had implemented the digital project and now marksheets and other student-related issues would be addressed online.

“We are going digital. Degrees will be available in digi-locker and students can access them there. From next year, AKTU will have e-library facility, wherein students would have access to international journals and books, he added.

He said the university had 756 affiliated institutions, where more than 2.5lakh students were enrolled.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 22:17 IST

cities